UPPSC AE Admit Card 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Combined State Engineering Service Call Letter Here

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card of written exam of Combined State Engineering Service 2019 for the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer & Other Posts. Candidates who have applied for UPPSC CSE Service 2019-20 can download UPPSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC AE Admit Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can download UPPSC Combined State Engineering Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

UPPSC AE Admit Card Download Link



UPPSC AE Admit Card Notice

UPPSC Combined State Engineering Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 December 2020 (Sunday) in two sessions i.e. from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 4:30 PM at 5 centres.

UPPSC AE Exam Pattern

There will two papers .Paper 1 will have questions General Hindi (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-I (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks). Paper 2 will have General Studies (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-II (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks). The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

How to Download UPPSC AE Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link, “1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2019, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2019” Enter your registration number and date of birth Select gender and enter verification code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download UPPSC CSE Admit Card 2020

A total of 712 vacancies are available under Combined State Engineering Service 2019-20