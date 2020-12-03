UPPSC AE Admit Card 2020 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Combined State Engineering Service Call Letter Here

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card of written exam of Combined State Engineering Service 2019 for the post of Assistant Engineer, Engineer, Bhoomi Sanrakshan Adhikari/Technical Officer & Other Posts. Candidates who have applied for UPPSC CSE Service 2019-20 can download UPPSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC AE Admit Card Download Link is given below. The candidates can download UPPSC Combined State Engineering Admit Card, directly, through the link below:
UPPSC AE Admit Card Download Link
UPPSC Combined State Engineering Exam is scheduled to be held on 13 December 2020 (Sunday) in two sessions i.e. from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 4:30 PM at 5 centres.
UPPSC AE Exam Pattern
There will two papers .Paper 1 will have questions General Hindi (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-I (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks). Paper 2 will have General Studies (25 questions of 75 marks) and Concerned Subject-II (Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture Engineering) (100 questions of 300 marks). The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
How to Download UPPSC AE Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the link, “1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2019, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING (GEN./SPL. RECT) EXAM- 2019”
- Enter your registration number and date of birth
- Select gender and enter verification code
- Click on ‘Download Admit Card’
- Download UPPSC CSE Admit Card 2020
A total of 712 vacancies are available under Combined State Engineering Service 2019-20