UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 24 Vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Town Planner, aiming to fill 24 vacancies through this drive. The online registration process commenced on August 14 and will close on September 14, 2023. Graduates aged between 21 to 40 years are eligible to apply.

UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification for UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2023 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Along with the notification PDF, the commission has also begun the application process. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from August 14 to September 14, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacancies for the post of Assistant Town Planner are to be filled under Housing and Urban Planning Department, UP. Of which, 04 vacancies are reserved for female candidates and 20 for male candidates. Scroll through the article to know more about the UPPSC Assistant Town Planner 2023 exam, like, salary, syllabus, apply online link, age limit etc.

UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2023 has been initiated for 24 vacancies for those candidates who satisfy the eligibility criteria. Candidates who possess a graduation degree from a recognized university and fall within the age bracket can submit their application form before the last date i.e. September 14, 2023.

It is a state level competitive exam conducted to recruit aspirants who wish to work for the welfare of the country. Candidates will have to qualify 3 stages - Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Document Verification.

Assistant Town Planner Overview Name of the Exam UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Exam 2023 Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Mode of the exam Online Stages of the exam Stage 1: Prelims Stage 2: Mains Number of vacancies 24 Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Assistant Town Planner 2023 Notification has been released on its official website, containing all the necessary details for the exam including vacancies, important dates, syllabus, salary etc. Candidates are advised to read the UPPSC Notification PDF to check whether they fulfill the eligibility criteria or not. The direct link to download UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Notification 2023 PDF is provided below.

The commission has activated the Assistant Town Planner Apply Online 2023 on August 17, 2023. Candidates can submit their application form till September 14, 2023. You are advised to apply much before the last date to avoid the last-minute hassle. Here is the direct link for UPPSC Assistant Town Planner 2023 Apply Online.

Visit the official site of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

On homepage, click on the link that reads ‘UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Application Form 2023’

Enter your details to register yourself

Login with your registered ID and password. Fill in the application form and upload the scanned documents

Pay the application fees and submit

Download your UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Application Form for future reference

The aspiring candidates who are planning to apply for Assistant Town Planner post must fulfill the specific eligibility criteria as prescribed in the official notification. The minimum educational qualification and age limit for UPPSC Assistant Town Planner are mentioned below.

The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit for UPPSC Assistant Town Planner is 40 years. It means they must have not been born earlier than July 2, 1983 and not later than July 1, 2002. Candidates failing to fulfill this criterion will be debarred from the selection procedure.

Candidates who want to apply for UPPSC Assistant Town Planner Recruitment 2023 must have done their bachelors or a PG Diploma in Town and Country Planning from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Town Planner Salary falls under the Pay Level 10 i.e. Rs 1,5600-39100 to Grade Pay 5,400. Aspirants who will get recruited as Assistant Town Planner will get a monthly salary of Rs. 79,000 approx. Besides it, they will be entitled to several allowances and benefits.