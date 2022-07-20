UPPSC MO Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Medical Officer Call Letter Here

UPPSC MO Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on uppsc.up.nic.in: Candidates can download call letter from here.

UPPSC MO Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the admit card for the exam to be conducted on 31 July 2022 for the post of Medical Officer (MO). You can download UPPSC Admit Card by clicking on UPPSC MO Admit Card provided on the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in Visit the admit card link under ‘ CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO.4/2021-2022, MEDICAL OFFICER (COMMUNITY HEALTH) AYURVEDIC AND UNANI SERVICES EXAMINATION - 2021’ Provide your Registration No.’, ‘Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)’ Gender’ and ‘Verification Code’ and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download UPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card

The exam is being conducted to fill up 932 vacancies for the post of Farm Manager, Microbiologist, Medical Officer, Lecturer And Reader.