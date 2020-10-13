UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (11 October): Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Expected Cut Off Marks

UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam Analysis: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam on October 11. UPPSC Prelims 2020 exam was held offline wherein candidates were required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the UPPSC PCS Pre 2020 examination in two shifts for General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 (CSAT). As per the candidates feedback, the difficulty level of UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2020 was of Moderate level. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the UPPSC 2020 exam along with the expected cut off marks for all category candidates GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH. Have a look at all these details below.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam is conducted in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The UPPSC Paper I was held from 9:30 AM to 11: 30 PM and UPPSC Paper II was held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The questions asked in the UPPSC Pre exam were of objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. The UPPSC Question Paper 2020 included questions belonging to different sections such as Current Affairs, Indian History, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Indian Geography, General Science, Reasoning ability and Data Interpretation. UPPSC ACF-RFO Pre 2020 exam was held on the same date along with PCS Prelims.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (11 October 2020)

Paper I Exam Analysis: In Paper 1, a total of 150 MCQs were asked. The total marks allotted to this paper is 200 marks and there is negative marking for each wrong answer marked by the candidates. Have a look at the exam analysis and review below:

Topic Difficulty Level Indian History Easy to Moderate Freedom Struggle Moderate Geography Moderate Demography of India Moderate Indian Polity Moderate Environment & Ecology Easy to Moderate Indian Economy Moderate to Difficult Science & Technology Moderate UP-Specific Questions Easy to Moderate Current Affairs Easy to Moderate Miscellaneous Easy to Moderate

Paper II Exam Analysis: This paper is qualifying in nature and tests candidates' command over english language, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and data analysis. Have a look at the exam analysis:

Topic Difficulty Level Reading Comprehension Moderate Communication Skill Moderate Reasoning Ability Moderate Decision Making Moderate Logical Reasoning Moderate Numerical Ability Moderate General English Easy to Moderate General Hindi Easy to Moderate

UPPSC PCS 2020: Expected Cut Off Marks

Considering the difficulty level of the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 examination, number of candidates appearing for the exam and the total number of vacancies, we have shared below the UPPSC PCS Expected Cut Off marks below of all category candidates:

Category Expected Cut Off GEN 121-126 OBC 118-123 SC 102-108 ST 93-98 PWD 99-105 Females 118-123

Watch this space for more updates on UPPSC PCS Examination.