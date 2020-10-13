Study at Home
UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (11 October): Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Expected Cut Off Marks

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam Analysis & Review is provided here of the exam held on 11 October 2020. Check here difficulty level of questions asked in the UPPSC Prelims 2020 exam along with the Expected Cut Off marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates.

Oct 13, 2020 11:42 IST
UPPSC Exam Analysis 2020
UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam Analysis: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam on October 11. UPPSC Prelims 2020 exam was held offline wherein candidates were required to mark their answers on OMR Sheet. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the UPPSC PCS Pre 2020 examination in two shifts for General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 (CSAT). As per the candidates feedback, the difficulty level of UPPSC PCS Question Paper 2020 was of Moderate level. Here in this article, we have shared the detailed exam analysis and review of the UPPSC 2020 exam along with the expected cut off marks for all category candidates GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PH. Have a look at all these details below.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Exam is conducted in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The UPPSC Paper I was held from 9:30 AM to 11: 30 PM and UPPSC Paper II was held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The questions asked in the UPPSC Pre exam were of objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. The UPPSC Question Paper 2020 included questions belonging to different sections such as Current Affairs, Indian History, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, Indian Geography, General Science, Reasoning ability and Data Interpretation. UPPSC ACF-RFO Pre 2020 exam was held on the same date along with PCS Prelims.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Analysis 2020 (11 October 2020)

Paper I Exam Analysis: In Paper 1, a total of 150 MCQs were asked. The total marks allotted to this paper is 200 marks and there is negative marking for each wrong answer marked by the candidates. Have a look at the exam analysis and review below:

Topic

Difficulty Level

Indian History

Easy to Moderate

Freedom Struggle

Moderate

Geography

Moderate

Demography of India

Moderate

Indian Polity

Moderate

Environment & Ecology

Easy to Moderate

Indian Economy

Moderate to Difficult

Science & Technology

Moderate

UP-Specific Questions

Easy to Moderate

Current Affairs 

Easy to Moderate

Miscellaneous

Easy to Moderate

Paper II Exam Analysis: This paper is qualifying in nature and tests candidates' command over english language, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and data analysis. Have a look at the exam analysis:

Topic

Difficulty Level

Reading Comprehension

Moderate

Communication Skill

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

Moderate

Decision Making

Moderate

Logical Reasoning

Moderate

Numerical Ability

Moderate

General English

Easy to Moderate

General Hindi

Easy to Moderate

UPPSC PCS 2020: Expected Cut Off Marks

Considering the difficulty level of the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 examination, number of candidates appearing for the exam and the total number of vacancies, we have shared below the UPPSC PCS Expected Cut Off marks below of all category candidates:

Category

Expected Cut Off

GEN

121-126

OBC   

118-123

SC   

102-108

ST   

93-98

PWD   

99-105

Females

118-123

Watch this space for more updates on UPPSC PCS Examination.

FAQ

When will UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam be conducted?

UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on 22 January 2021.

What is the UPPSC PCS Pre expected cut off marks for General Category candidates?

For General category, the UPPSC PCS Expected Cut Off marks could be between 121 to 129.

When will UPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2020 release?

UPPSC will release PCS Prelims Answer Key soon on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

What was the difficulty level of UPPSC Prelims Question Paper 2020?

The Difficulty Level of UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 question paper was of Moderate level.
