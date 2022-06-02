UPPSC PCS 2022 Admit Card Released: Prelims Exam on 12th June in 19 UP Districts

UPPSC PCS 2022 Admit Card Released: UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims for the recruitment of Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Posts to be held on 12 th June 2022.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can download the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card by filling in Candidate Registration No., Date of Birth and Verification Code

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Admit Card Download Link

Candidates can download the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card by filling in Candidate Registration No., Date of Birth and Verification Code in the below link:

Note: *If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card /Hall Ticket.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Schedule

Below is the Exam Schedule of the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims exam:

UPPSC Exam Date & Time of Test/ Exam Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination - 2022 12th June 2022 in two sessions 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

UPPSC PCS 2022 Exam Pattern

The competitive examination for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination, 2022 comprise three successive stages viz:

Stages Exam Date Preliminary Exam Objective Type & Multiple choice, Paper-1 General Studies (GS), Paper-2 CSAT on 12th June 2022 Main Written Examination Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination) - Exam on 27th September 2022 Personality Test/ Viva- Voce To be announced later

UPPSC PCS 2022 Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced more than 250 Vacancies for UPPSC PCS and ACF/RFO. The total number of vacancies for the Combined State Services Examination is about 250 and the requisition for the post of ACF/RFO has not yet been received. The UPPSC PCS 2022 Exam will be conducted for the posts given below:

S. No Name of the Post 1 Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport) 2 District Basik Shiksha Adhikari/ Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Office 3 District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit) 4 Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II) 5 Senior Lecturer, DIET 6 Chemist 7 Officer on Special Duty (Computer) 8 District Can Officer, UP Agriculture Service Group B (Development Branch) 9 Labour Enforcement Officer 10 Management Officer/Manager (Estate Department) 11. Technical Assistant 12. Tax Assessment Officer

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Centres

The 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, where the UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims exam will take place, are given below:

S.No. Exam Centre - UP Districts 1 Agra 2 Ayodhya 3 Azamgarh 4 Barabanki 5 Bareilly 6 Ghaziabad 7 Gorakhpur 8 Jaunpur 9 Jhansi 10 Kanpur Nagar 11 Lucknow 12 Mathura 13 Meerut 14 Mirzapur 15 Moradabad 16 Prayagraj 17 Rae Bareli 18 Sitapur 19 Varanasi

UPPSC PCS 2022 Prelims Exam Pattern

The Preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination will consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheet be on OMR sheets. The papers shall be 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers shall be objective Type & multiple choice in which there shall be 150-100 questions Respectively..

UPPSC PCS 2022 Preliminary Examination (for screening only) Paper Number of Questions & Marks Duration Paper – I: General Studies-1 (GS) 150 Questions & 200 Marks 2 Hours Paper – II: General Studies II (CSAT) Qualifying in Nature 100 Questions & 100 Marks 2 Hours

Note:

i) Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%.

ii) It is mandatory for the Candidates to appear in both the papers of the Preliminary Examination for the purpose of evaluation. Therefore a candidate will be disqualified in case he does not appear in both papers.

iii) For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

iv) The merit of the Candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in Paper-I of the Preliminary Examination.

v) The minimum efficiency standard for SC & ST candidates is fixed 35%, i.e., the Candidates of these Categories shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 35% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. Similarly, the minimum efficiency standard for the candidates of other categories is fixed 40% i.e. such candidates shall not be placed in the merit/select list if they have secured less than 40% marks in the Preliminary/Main examination. All such candidates who have secured less marks than the marks of minimum efficiency standard as fixed by the Commission shall be treated as disqualified.

vi) On the basis of the Result of the Preliminary Examination, fifteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main examination and three times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be called for the interview.