UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23 Released @uppsc.up.nic.in: Download Combined State Call Letter Here 

UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23 : Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has uploaded the detail interview schedule for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Exam 2022 on its website. Commission is all set to conduct the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate interview from 20 February 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified successfully in the Combined Upper Subordinate Service Mains Exam 2022 can download the UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23 available on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the candidates qualified in the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Mains exam from 22 February to 21 March 2023.

Interview will be conducted in two sittings including 09.00 A.M. Morning and 01.00 P.M. Noon. Candidates who have qualified for interview round can download their Interview Call Letter after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

Candidates can check the details of the interview date/timing with the range of roll number as displayed on the official website.

It is noted that a total of 1070 candidates have been qualified in the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Mains Exam 2022. As per the selection process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate, all the qualified candidates will have to appear in the interview round.

You can download the UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPPSC PCS Interview Schedule 2022-23