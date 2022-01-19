UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19/Omicron, Now, Exam to held from 23 to 27 March

UP PCS Mains New Date 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the PCS-2021 main examination scheduled from January 28 to 31. Due to the rapidly increasing coronavirus, the candidates were constantly demanding that the examination should be postponed. The main exam will now be conducted from March 23 to 27.

In the UP PCS Prelims 2021 Exam, around 7688 candidates were declared successful for the main examination. The commission was to held the mains exam from 28 January 2022 to fulfil 678 vacancies which is now postponed due to increasing cases of coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases in UP). According to the official update, the commission has decided to conduct the UP PCS Mains Exam 2022 from 23 March 2022 to 27 March 2022. However, the exam (UP PCS Mains Exam 2021-22) can be conducted on the basis of the earlier rules only. This exam can be conducted in two shifts daily.

According to the UP PCS Mains 2021 exam schedule released by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the first shift exam will commence from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on the scheduled dates. Whereas, the second shift exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm. The UPPSC PCS Main exam is to be conducted in a written format on the scheduled dates. The candidates should note that the commission will release a fresh UP PCS Mains Exam 2022 Admit Card on the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

UP PCS Mains Exam 2022 Exam Pattern

UPPSC PCS Mains exam consists of eight descriptive papers. The duration of the exam for each paper will be 3 hours. UPPSC Mains Exam will be of a total of 1500 marks. Qualified candidates will be called for an interview round. Interviews will be held to assess the ability of the candidate on the basis of questions on reasoning, ability to think and understanding. 100 marks are allotted for the interview.