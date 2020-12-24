UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services @uppsc.up.nic.in, Check Details

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam schedule on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the PCS mains exam can check the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)-uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by UPPSC, the PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam will be conducted from 21 to 25 January 2021. Exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e.-morning from 9.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M and next from 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.

Exam for the General Hindi and Essay will be conducted on 21 January 2021 whereas General Studies Paper I and II will be conducted on 22 January 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam can check the details schedule available on the official website of UPPSC. You can check the same also with direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services





How to Download: UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commissioni.e. http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

Visit to the NOTIFICATIONS/ADVTS section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link “ NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/ UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2020 '" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021.

Download and save the PCS Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for your future reference.

It is noted that only those candidates who have qualified in the Prelims exam of the PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services will be appear for the Mains exam.