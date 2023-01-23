UPPSC RO ARO Mains Result 2021-23 Announced @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download PDF Here

Uttar Pradesh PSC has announced the provisional result for the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer on its website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Download PDF here.

UPPSC RO ARO Provisional Result 2021-23: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the mains result for the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer on its website. Commission has conducted the mains exam/skill test round for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer posts in April/October 2022. Candidates appeared in the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer mains/skill test round can download the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Result 2021-23 through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Result 2021-23 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPPSC RO ARO Mains Result 2021-23





It is noted that UPPSC has conducted the mains exam for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer from 24 to 26 April 2022 across the state. A total of 3679 candidates appeared in the main exam and successfully qualified candidates appeared in the Skill Test round which was held in the October 2022.

Now based of the performance of mains exam/skill test, Commission has uploaded the provisional result on its official website.

You can download the UPPSC RO ARO Mains Result 2021-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPPSC RO ARO Mains Result 2021-23