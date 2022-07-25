UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released)@uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Download Link Here

Union Public PSC has released the mains admit card for the post of Staff Nurse on its official website-uppsc.up.nic.in. Check download link here.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022: Union Public Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the mains admit card of the exam for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) on its official website. Candidates qualified for the mains exam for the post of Staff Nurse which is scheduled on 04 August 2022 can download their Admit Card from the official website-uppsc.up.nic.in.

However, you can download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and then Verification Code to the link available on the official website.

Commission will conduct the mains exam for the post of Staff Nurse on 04 August 2022 from 9.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. Candidates will have to download their Admit Card and also paste their passport size photograph on the place given on Admit Card.

You can download your Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Admit Card 2022