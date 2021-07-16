UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021: 3694 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2. Eligible and interested Male and Female candidates can apply online for UPPSC Recruitment 2021 from 16 July 2021. UPPSC Staff Nurse Application is available till 16 August 2021 on UPPSC website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. However, the last date for submitting fee is 12 August 2021.

A total of 3694 vacancies are available of which 3353 are for Female Candidates and 341 for Male Candidates.

Candidates can check more details on UP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link below:

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification Download

UPPSC Staff Nurse Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application - 16 July 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 16 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application fee - 12 August 2021

UPPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3694

Female Candidates - 3353

Male Candidates - 341

UPPSC Staff Nurse Pay Scale:

Rs. 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- (Revised Pay Scale Level-7 Pay Matrix Rs. 44900 - 142400/-).

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse (Male) (Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and training Department) - A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse (Male) Must-(i) Have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. (ii) Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council or possess diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council (iii) Possess registration certificate from U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives From the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council. Staff Nurse (Female) (Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and training Department - A candidate for direct recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse(Female) Must-(i) Have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. (ii) Possess diploma in General Nursing and midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council. (iii) Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwife from the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council. Sister Grade 2- Diploma in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized institute or equivalent qualification for male Nurse. Preference to those having 3 years exp. in large hospital or Medical College or B.Sc. Nursing Should be a registered "A" Grade Nurse and Midwife with a State Nursing Council or equivalent Qualification for Male nurses

For more details, check detailed notification PDF

Age Limit:

Minimum Age : 21 Years.

Maximum Age : 40 Years

Age Relaxation As per UPPSC Rules.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Selection Process

The U.P. Public Service Commission shall hold a Written Examination (Objective Type) at various Centres of the Districts for selecting suitable candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Male/Female).

The selection will be made as per Merit prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the said Examination alongwith additional marks as per provision of Rule-15(3)(b) in accordance with the U.P. subordinate “Nursing (Non-Gazetted) Service (Fourth Amendment) Rules-2016.” The Centre of Examination, decided by the Commission, will be intimated to the candidates by means of their e-Admission Certificate. The no. of Districts/centres may be increased/decreased according to the decision of the Commission on the basis of final number of applications received.

How to Apply for UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPPSC Staff Nurse 2021 Recruitment through official website from 16 July to 16 August 2021.

Application Fee: