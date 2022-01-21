UPPSC Recruitment 2022 for 558 Staff Nurse Posts @uppsc.up.nic.in: Check Qualification and Application Link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC is hiring 558 Staff Nurse. Check Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Notification, Application Link and Other Details.

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is looking to recruit male candidates as Staff Nurse. Those who possess the required qualification and fullfill other eligibility criteria can submit their application on uppsc.up.nic.in from today onwards. The last date for submitting UPSSC Staff Nurse Application is 21 February 2022. However, the candidates are required to submit their application fee before 17 February 2022.

A total of 558 vacancies are available under the Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department.

Aspirants can check salary, qualification, age limit, selection process, the application process, notification and application link below:

UPPSC Staff Nurse Notification Link

UPPSC Staff Nurse Registration Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 21 February 2022

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank: 17 January 2022

UPPSC Staff Nurse Exam Date - to be released

UPPSC Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse Male - 558

UPPSC Staff Nurse Salary

Rs. 9300-34800, Grade Pay Rs. 4600/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPPSC Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

Passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council or possess a Diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council

Possess registration certificate from U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives From the U.P. Nurses and Midwives Council.

Age Limit:

21 to 40 years

UPPSC Staff Nurse Selection Process

Applicants will be called for a Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) followed by Main (Written). The selection will be made as per Merit prepared on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main (Written) Examination alongwith additional marks as per provision of Rule-15(3)(b) in accordance with the U.P. subordinate “Nursing (Non-Gazetted) Service (Fourth Amendment) Rules2016.”

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 21 January to 21 February 2022 as follow:

Go to the official website of UPPSC Website - uppsc.up.nic.in and click on 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022, IN ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2022,U.P. MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES DEPTT./MEDICAL EDUCATION AND TRANING DEPTT'. Now, click on ”Apply” and select the 'Registration' button Candidate. After filling up the Basic Registration form, check all the information filled. If any correction/modification is required, click on the “Edit” button and ensure the required corrections/modifications. After being fully satisfied with all the information filled in, click on the 'Submit' button. Thereafter ”Print Registration Slip” shall be displayed and Print Registration Slip must be taken by clicking on Print Registration Slip. After the completion of the registration process, 'Fee to be deposited [in INR]' shall be displayed with the caption ”Click here to proceed for payment”. After clicking the above caption of ”Click here to proceed for payment”, the home page of State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising of 03 modes of payment viz. (i) NET BANKING (ii) CARD PAYMENTS and (iii) OTHER PAYMENT MODES. After depositing the required fee by any one of the above-prescribed modes, ”Payment Acknowledgement Receipt (PAR)” shall be displayed alongwith detail of fee deposition, the print of which must be taken by clicking on ”Print Payment Receipt”. Now, Click on ”Proceed for final submission of application form” as a result of which 'format' shall be displayed. Upload duly scanned photo and signature. After filling up all the entries, click “PREVIEW” to see that all entries and information are correctly entered and after satisfying themselves should click the “Submit” button to forward the same to the Commission.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Application Fee: