UPPSC Exam 2020 Study Material: PDF Download Free PCS Exam Notes- Syllabus/Previous Year Papers/Mock Tests

UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam has been postponed to 11th October by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on 21st June. The UPPSC PCS Application Process is already over. It is the right time for the candidates to start their preparations for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020. Amid this pandemic situation, candidates have ample of time to prepare for the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 and UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam with an aim to score high marks. In this article, we have compiled below the entire UPPSC Study Material in PDF Download format for the ease of candidates to prepare for the exam. The UPPSC PCS Study material contains latest exam pattern, detailed syllabus of each subject, previous year question papers and mock tests.

UPPSC Revised Calendar 2020

Candidates who have applied for the UPPSC PCS 2020 or who have to appear for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam can refer to the provided study material for Exam Preparation. The UPPSC will conduct the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 exam in objective format on 11th October and UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 exam will be held on 25th August 2020 in descriptive format. So, have a look at the UPPSC study notes and exam details below.

Let's first go through the important revised dates of UPPSC PCS examination:

UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 Exam 25 August 2020 UPPSC PCS Prelims 2020 11 October 2020 UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 22 January 2021

UPPSC PCS 2020: Exam Pattern

UPPSC PCS Exam is conducted to test the efficiency of candidates who seek recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Civil Services. The UPPSC PCS Recruitment is carried out through three successive phases - Prelims exam, Mains exam and Interview round. The exam pattern of both Prelims and Mains exam is different. Let's have a look at the exam pattern of both the examinations below.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam is held offline in Objective format wherein multiple choice questions are asked. The Prelims exam involves two papers - Paper I is of General Studies I and Paper II is of General Studies II CSAT. The CSAT paper is qualifying in nature. There will be negative marking for wrong answers.

Paper Questions Marks Time General Studies I 150 200 marks 2 Hours General Studies II (CSAT) 100 200 marks 2 Hours

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Pattern 2020

UPPSC PCS Mains exam is descriptive in nature. The exam is held in a week duration and involves 8 papers. Each paper is of 3 hours. Of these eight papers, two are for optional subjects chosen by the candidates.

Paper Name Marks General Hindi 150 Essay 150 General Studies - I 200 General Studies - II 200 General Studies - III 200 General Studies - IV 200 Optional Subject I 200 Optional Subject II 200 Total 1500

UPPSC PCS Syllabus 2020

The Prelims and Mains exams are conducted on the basis of Syllabus prescribed by the Uttar Pradesh Commission. The syllabus is different for both the exams. Have a look at the details syllabus for the exams below:

UPPSC PCS Prelims Syllabus

Paper I Paper II Current Affairs - National & International importance Indian History & National Movement Indian Geography & World Geography Indian Polity & Governance Social and Economic Development – Demographics, Poverty Inclusion, Sustainable Development, Social Sector initiatives, etc. Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change General Science Mathematics: Arithmetic Algebra Geometry Statistics General English Comprehension Active & Passive Voice Parts of Speech Direct & Indirect speech Punctuations & Spellings Vocabulary Fill in the blanks Idioms & phrases General Hindi Grammar & Comprehension

UPPSC PCS Mains Syllabus

UPPSC Previous Years Papers

When it comes to practice and preparations, nothing serves better that the Previous years’ question papers. UPPSC Previous Years' papers are considered as the best practice material for cracking the UPPSC PCS exam. Candidates should frequently undertake the practice of previous year papers and try to finish them in the time duration allotted during the exam. Undertaking the UPPSC Previous Years Question Paper will give you a rough idea about the types of questions asked in the UPPSC Exam and it will also make you familiar with the expected questions in the exams. Below, we have shared the previous year papers of the UPPSC PCS exam held in the past years. Candidates can download these previous years' papers in PDF file format. Have a look:

UPPSC Mock Tests

Mock Tests are considered to be perfect practice papers for any competitive exams. The Mock Tests given you a good idea about the latest exam pattern and make you aware about your weak and strong areas. UPPSC Mock Test does the same. Candidates should solve at least one mock test before appearing for the exam. If you do not come across a UPPSC Mock Test, do not worry. Candidates can practice a UPPSC previous year paper as a mock test.

