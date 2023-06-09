UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download UPRVUNL Hall Ticket Released at uprvunl.org, Check Exam Pattern

UPRVUNL Admit Card 202 has been released on  its official website. Candidates can download the UPRVUNL admit card 2023 for the post of Computer Assistant through the official site of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL admit card 2023
UPRVUNL admit card 2023

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 was released on June 8, 2023 by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (UPRVUNL). Candidates can download UPRVUNL Admit Card from the official website - uprvunl.org. The admit card is available online and candidates are advised to download it by entering their examination details such as User ID and allotted password. 

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 is available to download for candidates who have applied for the recruitment of Computer Assistant against the notification UPRVUNL Advt No. : U-50/UPRVUSA/2022.

 The  UPRVUNL Recruitment 2023 exam is to be conducted for a total of 31 posts of  Computer Assistants against the UPRVUNL Recruitment notification published in 2022.

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: How to Download 

Check below the steps to download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at www.uprvunl.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Cards’  link appearing in the  circular section on the homepage

Step 3:Click on the  ‘UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant CBT Exam’ 

Step 4: Upon clicking on the link you will be redirected to UPRVUNL Admit Card Download Portal 

Step 5: Click on it and enter the login ID and Password along with the Captcha

Step 6: Your UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant will be available on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned in the admit card.

Step 7: Upon Verification, Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: Know about Exam Pattern 

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Recruitment examination will be an objective type Computer Based Test (CBT). The complete UPRVUNL recruitment process for this post will be in 3 stages: 2 stages of CBT and 1 stage of typing test. In the table below, we have provided the complete details about the UPRVUNL Computer Assistant  CBT Examination Pattern for both parts.

 

UPRVUNL CBT Exam Pattern Part 1:

In the table below, candidates can check the complete UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT  for Part 1:

 

UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT Part 1

UPRVUNL Syllabus

Total Questions

Marking Scheme

NIELIT ‘CCC’

50

1 marks

-0.25 Marks

Candidates will have to secure at least 20 marks to qualify for this part

 

UPRVUNL CBT Exam Pattern Part 2

In the table below, candidates can check the complete UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT  for Part 2:

 

UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT Part 2

Syllabus

Question

Marks/Section

General Studies

25

25

Hindi (ṣ Level)

55

55

English (Intermediate Level)

55

55

Logical Reasoning

45

45

Total 

180 

180

Candidates will have to secure at least 33% mark to qualify for this part



UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: Know about Vacancy Detail 

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Recruitment examination will be conducted for 31 posts. In the table below, we have provided the detailed break-up for the UPRVUNL Computer Assistant vacancy details:

 

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023

Category wise

UPRVUNL Vacancy

General

12

OBC

9

EWS

3

SC

7

ST

0

Total

31



FAQ

What is the official website to download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023?

The official website to download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant is www.UPRVUNLorg

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant releasing date?

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant posts has been released on June 8, 2023 at www.uprvunl.org

How to download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant?

The candidates can download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 by using Login with Email ID and Password
