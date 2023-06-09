UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download UPRVUNL Hall Ticket Released at uprvunl.org, Check Exam Pattern

UPRVUNL Admit Card 202 has been released on its official website. Candidates can download the UPRVUNL admit card 2023 for the post of Computer Assistant through the official site of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 was released on June 8, 2023 by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (UPRVUNL). Candidates can download UPRVUNL Admit Card from the official website - uprvunl.org. The admit card is available online and candidates are advised to download it by entering their examination details such as User ID and allotted password.

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 is available to download for candidates who have applied for the recruitment of Computer Assistant against the notification UPRVUNL Advt No. : U-50/UPRVUSA/2022.

The UPRVUNL Recruitment 2023 exam is to be conducted for a total of 31 posts of Computer Assistants against the UPRVUNL Recruitment notification published in 2022.

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Check below the steps to download UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at www.uprvunl.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Cards’ link appearing in the circular section on the homepage

Step 3:Click on the ‘UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant CBT Exam’

Step 4: Upon clicking on the link you will be redirected to UPRVUNL Admit Card Download Portal

Step 5: Click on it and enter the login ID and Password along with the Captcha

Step 6: Your UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 for Computer Assistant will be available on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned in the admit card.

Step 7: Upon Verification, Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: Know about Exam Pattern

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Recruitment examination will be an objective type Computer Based Test (CBT). The complete UPRVUNL recruitment process for this post will be in 3 stages: 2 stages of CBT and 1 stage of typing test. In the table below, we have provided the complete details about the UPRVUNL Computer Assistant CBT Examination Pattern for both parts.

UPRVUNL CBT Exam Pattern Part 1:

In the table below, candidates can check the complete UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT for Part 1:

UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT Part 1 UPRVUNL Syllabus Total Questions Marking Scheme NIELIT ‘CCC’ 50 1 marks -0.25 Marks Candidates will have to secure at least 20 marks to qualify for this part

UPRVUNL CBT Exam Pattern Part 2

In the table below, candidates can check the complete UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT for Part 2:

UPRVUNL Syllabus CBT Part 2 Syllabus Question Marks/Section General Studies 25 25 Hindi (ṣ Level) 55 55 English (Intermediate Level) 55 55 Logical Reasoning 45 45 Total 180 180 Candidates will have to secure at least 33% mark to qualify for this part







UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023: Know about Vacancy Detail

UPRVUNL Computer Assistant Recruitment examination will be conducted for 31 posts. In the table below, we have provided the detailed break-up for the UPRVUNL Computer Assistant vacancy details:

UPRVUNL Admit Card 2023 Category wise UPRVUNL Vacancy General 12 OBC 9 EWS 3 SC 7 ST 0 Total 31





