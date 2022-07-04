UPRVUNL AE Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uprvunl.org, Check Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket Download Link

Uttar Pradesh RVUNL has issued the admit cards for the post of Assistant Engineer on its official website-uprvunl.org. Check download link here.

UPRVUNL AE Admit Card 2022 : Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has issued the admit cards to the candidates for the written exam for the post post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics and Instrumentation/Computer Science) and others on its official website.

UPRVUNL is set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the above post from 16 July 2022 onwards. All those candidates applies successfully for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website-uprvunl.org.

Direct Link to Download: UPRVUNL AE Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the UPRVUNL AE Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password on the link available on the official website.

According to the short notice released, UPRVUNL will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre for (Mechanical)/(Electronics and Instrumentation)/Computer Science will be held on 16 July 2022. Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for Assistant Engineer (Trainee) E & M Cadre Electrical and Civil will be conducted on 17 July 2022. Candidates are advised to check the details exam schedule available on the official website.

Candidates applied for the above post can download their UPRVUNL AE Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UPRVUNL AE Admit Card 2022