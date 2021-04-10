UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online from Today for 196 for Junior Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org

UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 from today i.e. on 10 April 2021 on official website - uprvunl.org. The last date for submiting UPRVUNL JE Application is 05 April 2021.

A total of 196 vacancies are notified for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Instrumentation, and Computer. UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. Candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process through the article below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 April 2021

Last Date of Application - 05 April 2021

Last date to submit UPRVUNL Application Fee - 07 May 2021

UPRVUNL JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Trainee - 196 Posts

Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical) 69

Junior Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) 78

Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Instrumentation) 39

Junior Engineer Trainee (Computer) 10

UPRVUNL JE Salary:

Rs. 44900/-

Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL JE Posts

Educational Qualification:

03 years diploma examination in a Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from an institute recognized by the State Government. OR 03 years All India Diploma Examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering conducted by the AICTE OR 03 years Diploma Examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering discipline conducted by any Of the Universities in India. (by any act of the Central/State legislature)

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for UPRVUNL JE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of objective-type exam. There will be will two paper:

Part 1 - There will be 150 objective type questions from the syllabus of Diploma in relevant branch

Part 2 - 50 objective type questions on General Hindi, GK and Reasoning

How to Apply UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online on official website uprvunl.org from 10 April to 05 May 2021.

UPRVUNL JE Notification Download

UPRVUNL JE Application Form - to active today

