UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online from Today for 196 for Junior Engineer Trainee Posts @uprvunl.org
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) is hiring 196Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee. Check vacancy break-up, educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process here.
UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE) Trainee. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2021 from today i.e. on 10 April 2021 on official website - uprvunl.org. The last date for submiting UPRVUNL JE Application is 05 April 2021.
A total of 196 vacancies are notified for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Instrumentation, and Computer. UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited. Candidates can check more details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application process through the article below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 10 April 2021
- Last Date of Application - 05 April 2021
-
Last date to submit UPRVUNL Application Fee - 07 May 2021
UPRVUNL JE Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer Trainee - 196 Posts
- Junior Engineer Trainee (Electrical) 69
- Junior Engineer Trainee (Mechanical) 78
- Junior Engineer Trainee (Electronics & Instrumentation) 39
- Junior Engineer Trainee (Computer) 10
UPRVUNL JE Salary:
Rs. 44900/-
Eligibility Criteria for UPRVUNL JE Posts
Educational Qualification:
- 03 years diploma examination in a Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from an institute recognized by the State Government. OR
- 03 years All India Diploma Examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering conducted by the AICTE OR
- 03 years Diploma Examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/Computer Engineering discipline conducted by any Of the Universities in India. (by any act of the Central/State legislature)
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Process for UPRVUNL JE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of objective-type exam. There will be will two paper:
Part 1 - There will be 150 objective type questions from the syllabus of Diploma in relevant branch
Part 2 - 50 objective type questions on General Hindi, GK and Reasoning
How to Apply UPRVUNL JE Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply online on official website uprvunl.org from 10 April to 05 May 2021.
UPRVUNL JE Notification Download
UPRVUNL JE Application Form - to active today
- General/ OBC: Rs.1000/-
- SC/ ST: Rs. 700/-
- PwD - Rs. 10/-