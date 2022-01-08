JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 134 JE, Asst Accountant & Other Posts, Apply Online from 28 Jan

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on uprvunl.org for 134 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below. 

Created On: Jan 8, 2022 15:35 IST
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022
UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Jr Engineer (Trainee), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Gr-II, and Lab Assistant. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts from 28 January 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 27 February 2022. However, the last date of remitting the UPRVUNL Recruitment Application Fee is 29 February 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 27 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application fee: 29 February 2022

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Jr Engineer (Trainee) E & M) - 82 Posts
  • Assistant Accountant - 21 Posts
  • Chemist Gr II - 14 Posts
  • Lab Assistant - 17 Posts

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

  • Jr Engineer (Trainee) E & M) -Diploma (Relevant Engg) from a recognized University. 
  • Assistant Accountant - Degree (Commerce) from a recognized University. 
  • Chemist Gr II - M.Sc (Chemistry)  from a recognized University. 
  • Lab Assistant - Intermediate/ Degree (Chemistry) from a recognized Board.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit  

  • Minimum Age required for Junior Engineer, Lab Assistant Posts: 18 Years
  • Minimum Age required for Chemist Gr-II, Asst Accountant Posts: 21 Years
  • Maximum Age: 40 Years

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and merit.

How to apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 January 2022 to 27 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Others: Rs.1180/-
  • SC/ ST (Residents of UP): Rs.826/-
  • PwD Category (Residents of UP) for Jr Engineer (Trainee): Rs. 12/-
Latest Government Jobs:

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 7 January 2022 - 10,000+ Vacancies for Teacher, Constable, APO & Other Posts, Details Here

MPSC APO Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @mpsc.gov.in, Apply for 547 Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts

 HAL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 150 Apprentice Trainee @hal-india.co.in

 

FAQ

How to apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 January 2022 to 27 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022?

Degree/Diploma/M.Sc. or equivalent.

What is the last date of the online application for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022?

27 February 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022?

28 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022?

134.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationUPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 134 JE, Asst Accountant & Other Posts, Apply Online from 28 Jan
Notification Date8 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission27 Feb, 2022
CityLucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization UPRVUNL
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.