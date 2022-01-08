UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 134 JE, Asst Accountant & Other Posts, Apply Online from 28 Jan

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on uprvunl.org for 134 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Jr Engineer (Trainee), Assistant Accountant, Chemist Gr-II, and Lab Assistant. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts from 28 January 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 27 February 2022. However, the last date of remitting the UPRVUNL Recruitment Application Fee is 29 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 27 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application fee: 29 February 2022

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Jr Engineer (Trainee) E & M) - 82 Posts

Assistant Accountant - 21 Posts

Chemist Gr II - 14 Posts

Lab Assistant - 17 Posts

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Jr Engineer (Trainee) E & M) -Diploma (Relevant Engg) from a recognized University.

Assistant Accountant - Degree (Commerce) from a recognized University.

Chemist Gr II - M.Sc (Chemistry) from a recognized University.

Lab Assistant - Intermediate/ Degree (Chemistry) from a recognized Board.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Minimum Age required for Junior Engineer, Lab Assistant Posts: 18 Years

Minimum Age required for Chemist Gr-II, Asst Accountant Posts: 21 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and merit.

How to apply for UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 28 January 2022 to 27 February 2022. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Others: Rs.1180/-

SC/ ST (Residents of UP): Rs.826/-

PwD Category (Residents of UP) for Jr Engineer (Trainee): Rs. 12/-

