UPSC CAPF 2019-20 Interview Admit Card to Release Tomorrow @upsc.gov.in for Remaining Candidates, Check New Interview/Personality Date Here

UPSC CAPF 2019-20 Interview Date: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CAPF 2019-20 Interview Date for remaining candidates on its official website. All remaining medically fit candidates/Review Medically Fit candidates can now appear for interview/personality test at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 as per the enclosed schedule for the period i.e. 16 November 2020 to 25 November 2020.

The download link for UPSC CAPF 2019 Interview Admit Card of the remaining medically fit candidates/Review Medically Fit candidates for Interview/Personality Test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website tomorrow.i.e. 23 October 2020. All remaining candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission had released the schedule for the 1st two weeks only. i.e.02 November to 12 November 2020. Now, the commission has released a list of 565 candidates for personality/interview round. Candidates are advised to download UPSC CAPF AC Admit Card 2020 through the official website, once uploaded. Candidates can check select list in the provided link given below.

The commission will not issue paper admit card to any candidate in any circumstances. The candidates are advised to download their e-Summon Letter along with all its enclosures and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon Letter at the time of Interview/Personality Test.

In case the photograph is not visible or not available on the e-Summon Letter, candidates are advised to carry identical photographs for verification along with proof of identity such as Aadhaar Card, Voter Identity Card, Driving License, Passport on the date of the Personality Test/Interview.

