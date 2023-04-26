UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) For 322 Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for CAPF AC Exam 2023 for a total of 322 vacancies. Check Online Application, Vacancy, Qualification, Exam Details, Download Notification Here.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant  Commandants) Exam 2023 on its official website -upsc.gov.in. Both Male and Female Graduates who are not more than 25 years of age can apply for these posts with the official website -upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before May 16, 2023. A total of 322 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of  Written Examination/Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests followed by Interview/Personality Tests.

 

UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have a Bachelor Degree from any university. 

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

 

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023: PDF

Age Limit:

  • Minimum Age - 20 years
  • Maximum Age - 25 years

UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Important Dates

Event Dates
UPSC CAPF Notification Date 2023  April 26, 2023
Last Date of CAPF AC 2023 Registration May 16, 2022
 Modification in OTR Profile: 17 May to 23 May 2023
UPSC CAPF AC 2023  Exam Date 06 August 2023

 

 

UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Vacancy Details

CAPF Vacancy
BSF 86
CRPF 55
CISF 91
ITBP 60
SSB 30
Total 322

 

 

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2023

Written exam for successfully applied candidates will be conducted on Aug 06, 2023, The written exam ill comprise two papers. Paper I Paper II. 

UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern 2023:

Paper 1: General Ability and Intelligence - 250 Marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper 2: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension - 200 Marks. The candidates will b asked for writing the Essay Component in English/Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components and other communications/ language skills will be English only. 

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023:

The admit cards will be available at www.upsconline.nic.in  All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D.

 UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023: Overview 

Organization     Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 
Post Name     Assistant Commandant 
Vacancies     322
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Last Date for Online Application  May 16, 2022
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  20 to 25 Yrs
Official Website    upsconline.nic.in

 

 UPSC CAPF AC Physical Exam 2023

Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be called for Physical Standards (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests. 

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023 Physical Ability 

Height:

  • Men - 165 cm
  • Women - 157 cm

Chest:

  • Men - 81 cm

Weight:

  • Men - 50 Kg
  • Women - 46 Kg

UPSC CAPF AC PET 2023

100 Metre race

  • Male - 16 seconds
  • Female - 18 seconds

800 Metre race

  • Male - 3 minutes 45 second
  • Female - 4 minutes 45 second

Long Jump

  • Male - 3.5 Meters 3 chances
  • Femlae - 3.0 Meters 3 chances

Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)

  • Male - 4.5 Meters
  • Female - NA

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link; Click Here 

How to Apply for CAPF AC 2023 Recruitment 

  1. Visit to the  official website of UPSC -  https://www.upsconline.nic.in. 
  2. Click on 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 ' and then on 'Click here'
  3. Register for the exam by 'at One Time Registration (OTR) platform
  4. After registration, click on 'Click Here for Part II भाग- II के लिए यहां क्लिक करें'
  5. Pay the Application Fee and submit your form

 

FAQ

What is the age limit for CAPF 2023?

The minimum age limit for the CAPF exam is 20 years, and the maximum age for the CAPF exam is 25 years.

What is UPSC CAPF 2023 Exam Date ?

The UPSC CAPF 2023 exam will be conducted on 06 August 2023.

Who can apply for UPSC CAPF 2023 ?

Any Graduates who are 20 to 25 years of age can apply for UPSC CAPF 2023.
