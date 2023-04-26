UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) For 322 Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2023 on its official website -upsc.gov.in. Both Male and Female Graduates who are not more than 25 years of age can apply for these posts with the official website -upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before May 16, 2023. A total of 322 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Written Examination/Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests followed by Interview/Personality Tests.
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have a Bachelor Degree from any university.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023: PDF
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age - 20 years
- Maximum Age - 25 years
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Important Dates
|Event
|Dates
|UPSC CAPF Notification Date 2023
|April 26, 2023
|Last Date of CAPF AC 2023 Registration
|May 16, 2022
|Modification in OTR Profile:
|17 May to 23 May 2023
|UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Exam Date
|06 August 2023
UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Vacancy Details
|CAPF
|Vacancy
|BSF
|86
|CRPF
|55
|CISF
|91
|ITBP
|60
|SSB
|30
|Total
|322
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2023
Written exam for successfully applied candidates will be conducted on Aug 06, 2023, The written exam ill comprise two papers. Paper I Paper II.
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Pattern 2023:
Paper 1: General Ability and Intelligence - 250 Marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.
Paper 2: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension - 200 Marks. The candidates will b asked for writing the Essay Component in English/Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components and other communications/ language skills will be English only.
UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023:
The admit cards will be available at www.upsconline.nic.in All the applicants are required to provide valid and active E-Mail I.D.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Post Name
|Assistant Commandant
|Vacancies
|322
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Last Date for Online Application
|May 16, 2022
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|20 to 25 Yrs
|Official Website
|upsconline.nic.in
UPSC CAPF AC Physical Exam 2023
Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be called for Physical Standards (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests.
UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023 Physical Ability
Height:
- Men - 165 cm
- Women - 157 cm
Chest:
- Men - 81 cm
Weight:
- Men - 50 Kg
- Women - 46 Kg
UPSC CAPF AC PET 2023
100 Metre race
- Male - 16 seconds
- Female - 18 seconds
800 Metre race
- Male - 3 minutes 45 second
- Female - 4 minutes 45 second
Long Jump
- Male - 3.5 Meters 3 chances
- Femlae - 3.0 Meters 3 chances
Shot Put (7.26 Kgs.)
- Male - 4.5 Meters
- Female - NA
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Apply Online Link; Click Here
How to Apply for CAPF AC 2023 Recruitment
- Visit to the official website of UPSC - https://www.upsconline.nic.in.
- Click on 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022 ' and then on 'Click here'
- Register for the exam by 'at One Time Registration (OTR) platform
- After registration, click on 'Click Here for Part II भाग- II के लिए यहां क्लिक करें'
- Pay the Application Fee and submit your form