UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) For 322 Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for CAPF AC Exam 2023 for a total of 322 vacancies. Check Online Application, Vacancy, Qualification, Exam Details, Download Notification Here.

UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023 Notification : Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has the notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2023 on its official website -upsc.gov.in. Both Male and Female Graduates who are not more than 25 years of age can apply for these posts with the official website -upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before May 16, 2023. A total of 322 posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive for UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Written Examination/Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests followed by Interview/Personality Tests.

UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Educational Qualification

Applying candidates should have a Bachelor Degree from any university.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2023: PDF

Age Limit:

Minimum Age - 20 years

Maximum Age - 25 years

UPSC CAPF AC 2023 Important Dates