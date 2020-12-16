UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam on 20 December: Check Last Minute Tips to crack Written Exam with high marks

UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam on 20th December (Sunday): Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the CAPF Written Exam in offline mode on 20th December 2020 to fill 209 vacancies of Assistant Commandant (AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo‐Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Clearing the CAPF Exam can be a bit challenging for candidates, considering the high competition level and less number of vacancies. For the ease of candidates, we have shared here the best last minute tips that will help candidates in cracking the UPSC CAPF (AC) 2020 Exam with high marks.

UPSC CAPF 2020 exam is conducted in pen and paper mode The exam is comprised of two Papers: General Ability & Intelligence (Paper-1) and General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Paper-2). In Paper I, questions will be asked in objective Multiple Choice (MCQ) format and will carry a penalty of negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

So let’s now have a look at the last minute preparation tips that will help you in scoring high marks in UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:

UPSC CAPF 2020: Last-minute Tips

Go through UPSC CAPF Exam Pattern

It is the right time for candidates to once again go through the exam pattern for UPSC CAPF written exam to be sure about the time duration and marking scheme. Have a look at the latest exam pattern for the CAPF AC exam below:

Paper Name Time Marks Paper I - General Ability & Intelligence (Objective) 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon 250 Marks Paper II - General Studies, Essay & Comprehension (Descriptive) 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm 200 Marks

Practice Model Paper & Previous Year Papers

Candidates should practice as many previous year question papers and model papers as they can to get hold of their speed in solving the paper. Moreover, solving UPSC CAPF previous year papers will also make you familiar with the structure of paper and types of questions asked in the exam. For the ease of those candidates who have still not practiced the previous papers, we have provided below the important links of Previous Year Papers and Model Papers for UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam:

Accuracy & Time Management

Candidates should have proper command over their speed while solving the paper. Solving the Paper I General Ability & Intelligence would require candidates to focus on achieving accuracy and manage time as there is negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer in this paper. Devote more time to sections and topics where your strength lies. If you get stuck in a particular question while giving the exam, skip that question and move on to another. This will help you utilize the given time effectively.

Read the Question completely and then go on to answer

While focusing on completing the paper in the given time limit, candidates tend to mark answers without reading the questions completely. This may result into the marking of wrong option and thus, fetching you a negative marking. Avoid such mistakes and read the complete question first and then go on to the answer.

Don’t forget to carry your UPSC CAPF Admit Card & ID Proof

Candidates should not forget to carry the UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020 along with the Photo ID Proof and Photograph to the exam centre. Those who forget to carry the admit card will be denied entry to the centre. If you have still not downloaded the admit card, download now from the link mentioned below:

