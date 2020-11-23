UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020 for AC Released @upsc.gov.in, Download Assistant Commandant Call Letter Here

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Assistant Commandant(AC) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on upsconline.nic.in. All candidates, who have applied for UPSC CAPF Exam 2020, can download UPSC Admit Card from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can also download UPSC AC Admit Card, directly, through the link using their

UPSC CAPF Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link - e - Admit Card: ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020’ given under ‘What’s New’ Section Now, go to ‘Click here’ Read the important instructions and click on ‘Yes’ tab given at the below Enter either your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on ‘Submit Button’ Download UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2020 In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - soe23-upsc@gov.in

Candidates are required to bring UPSC Assistant Commandant Admit Card along with the (original) Photo ID, whose number is mentioned in the e Admit Card at the exam centre and follow COVID 19 guidelines inside the Examination Halls / Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue. In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of eAdmit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.

UPSC CAPF Exam is scheduled to be held on 20 December 2020 (Sunday). There will be 2 papers as follow:

Paper Sub Marks Time Paper 1 General Ability and Intelligence 250 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Paper 2 General Studies, Essay & Comprehension 200 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam shall be called for hysical and medical standard tests or personality/interview tests.

The exam is being conducted for recruitment of 209 Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

