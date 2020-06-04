UPSC CAPF ACs 2018 Score Card Released @upsc.gov.in, Check Scores of Non Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC CAPF 2018 Score Card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CAPF ACs 2018 Score Card on its website. Candidates appeared in the UPSC CAPF ACs 2018 can download the scorecard through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released the list of scores and other details of the willing non-qualified candidates of the central armed police forces (Assistant Commandants) Exam 2018. The UPSC CAPF ACs 2018 Results were declared on 2 August 2019 recommending 416 candidates against 466 vacancies.

Further, on the receipt of requisition from Ministry of Home Affairs, the Commission has released a list of 50 candidates from Consolidated Reserve List on 08 May 2020 to fill up the remaining posts based on the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2018.

Now, the commission has released the scores (out of 600) and other details of non recommended 789 candidates, who have appeared in the P.T./Interview and opted for disclosure of their details under this Disclosure Scheme. The scorecard can be directly downloaded by clicking on the below link.

Download UPSC CAPF ACs 2018 Score Card

Official Website

Highlights:

Advt no. 8/2018

Exam Name: Combined Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandant Exam 2018)

Vacancies: 398 Posts

Result Released: 10 January 2019

Final Result Available: 02 August 2019

Score Card Available: 03 June 2020

