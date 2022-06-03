UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2021 (Out) @upsc.gov.in: Download PDF Here

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. A total of 142 (81 + 47 + 14) candidates are recommended for admission to the 153rd (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 212 F(P) Course. The result has been prepared on the basis of a written exam and SSB Interviews. The results of the Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the list. Candidates can download UPSC CDS 2 Result from this page by visiting UPSC CDS 2 Result Link given below:

The verification process of date of birth and educational qualifications of selected candidates is

still going on by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

UPSC CDS 2 Marks

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021.

How to Download UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the link ' Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021' Now, click on the pdf link Download UPSC CDS 2 Final Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

The Commission had recommended 2469, 1079 and 599 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters.