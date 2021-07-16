UPSC CDS 2020 Final Result Released @upsc.gov.in, 129 Qualified, Check Roll Number Wise Merit List Here

UPSC CDS 2020 Final Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of Combined Defence Services Examination 2 2020. All those who appeared in the UPSC CDS 2020 Exam can download the final result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per result, 129 candidates have been selected for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The result has been uploaded to the official website. The candidates can check Roll Number Wise UPSC CDS 2020 Final Result PDF on upsc.gov.in.

The merit of the candidates have been prepared on the basis of a written exam conducted by UPSC in November 2020 and SSB Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 151 (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 210F(P) Course.

How to download UPSC CDS 2020 Final Result?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC CDS 2020 Final Result and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC CDS 2020 Final Result

The candidates should note that verification of date of birth and educational qualifications is still under process by the Army Headquarters. Candidates are required to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the website soon after the declaration of the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.