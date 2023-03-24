UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023 Download Link Out @upsc.gov.in, Check Exam Date

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can download UPSC CDS Call Letter from this page.

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on March 24, 2023. UPSC Admit Card is available for Combined Defence Service Exam 2023 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSC Admit Card for CDS 1 Exam by visiting the UPSC Online website i.e. upsconline.nic.in. They can appear for UPSC CDS 1 Exam on April 16, 2023 along with their respective UPSC CDS admit card and (original) Photo Identity Card.

CDS Admit Card 2023 Download

UPSC CDS Admit Card Link is also provided in this Sarkari Section of Jagran Josh. The candidates can check the UPSC CDS 1 2023 Admit Card Link from the provided link. No e-Admit Card will be sent by post.

UPSC CDS Admit Card Link 2023 Download Here

CDS Admit Card 2023: How to Download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download UPSC Admit Card for Combined Defence Service by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023'

Step 3: Now, read all the instructions and take the print out of the same

Step 4: Download CDS 1 Admit Card using your registration ID and roll number

In case of any problem in downloading the e-admit card for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail by e-mail: - us.cds-upsc@gov.in

CDS Admit Card 2023 Overview



Exam Authority Union Public Service Commission Name of the Exam Combine Defence Service Exam (1) 2023 Vacancy 344 UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date April 16, 2023 UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card March 23, 2023 Exam Mode Offline UPSC CDS Result Date to be announced UPSC Official website www.upsc.gov.in

Candidates who are declared successful in the written exam will be detailed for intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board based on their preference by the respective service.