UPSC CISF AC DAF 2021 Released, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF AC DAF 2021 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsc.gov.in. Check Important Dates and online application link here.

UPSC CISF AC DAF 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the online application process for the Detailed Application Form (DAF) of CISF AC(Exe) Limited Departmental Competitive Exam. The candidates who have qualified in the written exam can submit applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in.

The facility of submitting the Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be available from 1 to 21 December 2021. The link to the online application for Detailed Application Form (DAF) can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022 on 13th March 2022 for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Examination will be held in New Delhi. The tentative number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the Examination will be 19.

How to apply for UPSC CISF LDCE 2022?

Candidates must apply online by using the website http://www.upsc.gov.in. Click on the link “Application for CISF-LDCE, 2022’’. Candidates who wish to apply for CISF-LDCE, 2022 have to first get themselves registered before filling up the Online Application Form at the website upsconline.nic.in. Please create your registration account by clicking appropriately on the link provided below the “login” button. On the registration module, provide your Name (as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate), CISF Number, rank, and Date of Birth (as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate). Provide your e-mail address and re-enter your e-mail address. Enter the random number which is appearing on the screen and click the submit button.

Candidates are required to take a hard copy of the online submitted application form through proper channel with necessary certification done by the appropriate authority to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi-110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission on or before 30th December 2021.