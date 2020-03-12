UPSC Civil Services 2020 Withdrawal Application Link Activated, Check UPSC IAS/IFS 2020 Application Direct Link @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services 2020: Union Public Service Commission has activated the Civil Services Withdrawal Application Link at its website. Candidates who wish to withdraw their application can visit the official website of UPSC and read important instructions for withdrawal of the application.

The Withdrawal Application Facility will be available from 12 March to 18 March 2020 to those who do not want to appear in UPSC IAS/IFS 2020. Candidates are advised to provide all required details of registered application which was earlier submitted. Candidates will have to enter the registered mobile number and email id while submitting the online application.

Candidates will receive an OTP which will be valid for 30 Minutes. In case, the OTP is not received within 10 minutes, the candidates can make another request for OTP. This facility will be available till 18 March 2020.

All candidates are advised to take a printout of the online withdrawal application for future reference. Once, the application is withdrawn by the candidate, it will not be revived in future. Candidate should note that an auto-generated email and SMS will be sent on candidate’s registered email id and mobile respectively. In case the candidate has not submitted the request for withdrawing of application he/she may contact UPSC on email id – upscsoap@nic.in.

This year, the commission is going to conduct UPSC Civil Service IAS/IFS Exam 2020 on 31 May 2020 throughout the country. The candidates will be able to download UPSC IAS/IFS Admit Card three weeks prior to the exam. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPSC for more details.

