UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: Commission Allows Candidates to Change Their Exam Center Preference for Prelims and Mains - Check Details

Considering the requests of various UPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam aspirants, the commission has allowed the Centre change requests for both the Prelims and mains examination. Besides this, the option to change the Centers for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centers will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centers for accommodating the additional candidates. It is to be noted that UPSC has extended the exam date of UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 to October 4 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Due to the same reason many candidates had traveled back to their hometowns and hence demanded a change in the exam center.

UPSC Exam Center Change Request Portal will be available in two phases

As per the official notification released by the UPSC, “The window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. 7th-13th July, 2020 (06.00 PM) and 20th-24th July 2020 (06.00 PM) on the Commission’s website upsconline.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of Centres of the above Examination if required.”

The candidates should note that the requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of "first apply-first allot" basis [which is followed in all the Examinations of the Commission and was mentioned in the Examination Notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020] and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get a Centre of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.

UPSC released a new timeline for the application withdrawal window

In addition to the above, the Commission will also make a Withdrawal Window available to the candidates on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in during the period from 1st-8th August 2020. All the terms and conditions of the withdrawal of the application will be the same as having been mentioned in the examination notice.

Candidates must note that once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in the future under any circumstances.






