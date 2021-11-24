UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in, Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 Dates: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the main exam date for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can check the mains exam calendar on upsc.gov.in.

As per the notice, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will be conducted from 7 January to 16 January 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Forenoon Session (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM). The admit cards for the same will be uploaded in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

On the other hand, the commission has activated the Detailed Application Form 1 (DAF-1) at its website which will be available till 1 December 2021. Those who have qualified for the mains exam are required to submit the detailed application form through the online mode at upsc.gov.in. The candidates can go through the below hyperlink for more details. The prelims exam result was declared on 10 October 2021.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 DAF 1 Available @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online Now!

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The Written Examination will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in subsection (B) of Section-II out of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature.

A total of 712 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online application will be ended on 1 December 2021.

Calendar