UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 DAF 1 Available @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online Now!

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2021 DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form 1 (DAF -1) at its website. The candidates who have qualified in the prelims can submit the Detailed Application Form at upsc.gov.in. The link to the DAF 1 can be accessed directly by clicking on the below link. The candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the required documents within the prescribed time limit.

The facility for submitting UPSC DAF-I 2021 will be available till 1 December 2021. The Civil Services Main Exam 2021 will be conducted from 7 January 2022 across the country.

The candidates applying (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for Civil Services (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using Net Banking facility of SBI or by using Visa/Master/RuPayCredit/Debit card.

Applicants who opt for "Pay by Cash" mode should print the system-generated Pay-in-slip during filling of payment mode of Detailed Application Form -I and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. "Pay by Cash" mode will be deactivated on 30th November 2021. However, applicants who have generated their Pay-in-Slip before it is deactivated may pay at the counter of the SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date.

All the candidates who qualify for Personality Test/Interview on the basis of the Result of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre (for IAS/IPS) through online Detailed Application Form - II. This DAF-II will be made available to the qualified candidates of the written examination of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021.

All the candidates who qualify for Personality Test/Interview on the basis of the Result of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Participating Services through an online Detailed Application Form (DAF) -II. This DAF - II will be made available to the qualified candidates of the written examination of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021.