UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Check here detailed salary structure for UPSC Geo-Scientist Group ‘A’ posts in Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist and Group ‘B’ post of Junior Hydrologists. Also, know about the perks, allowances and job profile for Geo-Scientsit posts.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Salary Structure 2023: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the detailed salary structure for the 285 vacancies against Group ‘A’ posts in Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist and Group ‘B’ post of Junior Hydrologists. As per the notification, candidates will be paid in the pay scale of Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 in the grade pay of Rs 5400. The salary will be covered within the rules prescribed for the 7th pay commission.

Candidates who qualify the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains exam shall be shortlisted for the Interview round. To be summoned for the Interview, candidates must obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Mains exam.



In this article, we shall look at the detailed salary structure, allowances, job profile, and career growth of candidates after selection as UPSC Geo-Scientist.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Annual Package

The monthly salary of a UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist officer, as per the 7th Pay Commission, at the entry-level Scientist 'B' post, is Rs. 56,100. The pay scale is in the range of Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500. In addition to the basic pay, Geo-Scientist, Group A officers are entitled to various allowances and benefits, including dearness allowance, house rent allowance, travel allowance, medical benefits, and leave encashment.

Considering the basic pay of Rs. 56,100 per month, the approximate monthly salary including all allowances for a Geo-Scientist, Group A officer is around Rs. 70,886. Therefore, the annual package of a UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist officer is approximately Rs. 8,46,632.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Salary Structure

The salary structure for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist comprises various components, including basic pay, grade pay, allowances, and benefits. As per the official notification, candidates selected for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist post are paid in the grade pay of Rs 5400. Here is the detailed salary structure for the profile:

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Salary Details Amount in Rs Basic Pay 56,100 - 1,77,500 Grade Pay 5400 Basic Pay 56,100 Dearness Allowance 7344 Travel Allowance 1122 House Rent Allowance 6300 Gross Salary 70.886

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Allowances

The allowances and perks are the lists of benefits that an officer is entitled to get along with the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist salary. Here in the section below, we have notified the detailed UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist allowances applicable as per the rules of the commission.

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

Dearness Allowance

Daily Allowance

Medical Facilities and Insurance

Pension

Paid Leaces

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Job Profile

The commission has announced 285 vacancies for six job profiles. The final selection for these posts shall be conducted based on their performance in the written examination. Upon selection, the candidates are appointed in any of the following job profiles as mentioned in the section below.

Job Profile Job Description Geologist, Group A Geologist, Group A officers are responsible for conducting geological surveys to identify and map geological features like rock formations, mineral deposits, groundwater resources, and geological hazards. Geophysicist, Group A They use various techniques like seismic surveying, gravity surveying, and electromagnetic surveying to collect geophysical data, and then interpret the data to understand the subsurface structure and properties. Chemist, Group A A Chemist, Group A officer is responsible for analysing various substances like minerals, water, and chemicals, and providing technical inputs for various projects related to mineral exploration, groundwater management, and environmental assessment. Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ The Scientist 'B' (Hydrogeology), Group 'A' job profile involves conducting hydrogeological studies, analyzing and interpreting data related to groundwater resources, providing technical inputs for groundwater management projects, and developing models to understand groundwater behaviour. Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) Group ‘A’ The Scientist 'B' (Chemical), Group 'A' job profile involves conducting chemical analyses of various substances, including minerals, water, and chemicals. They provide technical inputs for projects related to mineral exploration, environmental management, and chemical safety, and develop methods to analyze and interpret chemical data. Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ The Scientist 'B' (Geophysics), Group 'A' job profile involves conducting geophysical surveys, and analysing and interpreting data related to the physical properties of the subsurface. They also provide technical inputs for projects related to mineral exploration, oil and gas exploration, and natural hazard assessment.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Career Growth

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist career growth and promotional policy are very lucrative. After joining the commission, selected candidates have to complete 4 to 5 years in their respective departments. Post that, they become eligible for promotion to higher job profiles. Here is the promotional hierarchy for all the posts notified by the commission.

Senior Geologist/Senior Geophysicist/Senior Hydrogeologist/Senior Mining Geologist Deputy Director/Director Additional Director/Chief Geologist

