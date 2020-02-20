UPSC Engineering Service Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Download UPSC ESE Prelims Result and List of Selected Candidates

UPSC Engineering Service Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission has announced the result of Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2020. All candidates who have appeared in the UPSC Engineering Service exam can download their UPSC ESE Result from UPSC official website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Service Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the roll number of qualified candidates in UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2020 through the link.

Qualified candidates, whose Roll Numbers are mentioned in the list, will now appear for UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam. The UPSC ESE Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 June 2020. The candidates may download their UPSC ESE Mains admit cards around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020 from the UPSC Website.

UPSC Engineering Service Result Download 2020

Candidate may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos.23388088, (011)‐23385271 /23381125 /23098543.

As per official website UPSC ESE Prelims marks and cut‐off marks will be uploaded on the official website after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination 2020.

How to Download UPSC Engineering Service Result ?

Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. www.upsc.gov.in Click on 'Written Result: Engineering Service (Preliminary) Examination 2020', given on the home page Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 A PDF file will be open on your screen Check the roll number of selected candidate You can also download the PDF file and take a print out for future use

The recruitment is being done for filling up 495 vacancies of Engineers in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.