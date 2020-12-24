UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF Out, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in, here’s link

UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF on its website. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in UPSC ESE/IES Mains 2020 can now download the Detailed Application Form through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The facility for applying UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF will be available from 24 December 2020 to 5 January 2021 till 6 PM after which the link will be disabled. The link for UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF is given below.

Candidates should ensure that all columns should be filled incorrectly. No correspondence will be entertained by the Commission from candidates to change any of the entries made in the online Detailed Application Form.

How and Where to fill up UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF?

Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on UPSC Engineering ServicesMains 2020 DAF link flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. UPSC Engineering ServicesMains 2020 DAF Enter Login Id, Password, Captcha and login page. Download UPSC Engineering ServicesMains 2020 DAF and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 DAF

In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission. UPSC Engineering Services 2020 Interview Schedule will be announced soon at upsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to bring original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the interview.

The UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 Result was announced on 11 December 2020. Candidates can now fill up the Detailed Application Form by clicking on the above link.