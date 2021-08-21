UPSC ESE Mains 2021 Date OUT @upsc.gov.in, Check Engineering Services Admit Card Release Expected Date Here

UPSC ESE Mains 2021 Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the mains exam date for recruitment to the various posts through Engineering Services Mains Exam 2021. All those who have qualified for the mains exam will be able to download their e-admit cards from the commission’s website around 3 weeks prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

As per the official notice, the commission has scheduled the UPSC ESE Mains 2021 Exam on 21 November 2021 across the country. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves with preparation and stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced the prelims exam on 6 August 2021 on its website - upsc.gov.in. All those who have yet not checked their result are advised to go through the official website and check the selection list PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates for the next round. The UPSC ESE Prelims 2021 was conducted on 18 July 2021.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam Pattern

The Engineering Services (Main/stage‐II) Examination will consist of two conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline specific with a duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600 (300 Marks in each paper). Stage‐III will consist of Personality Test carrying 200 Marks. Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the Stage‐I: Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) and Stage‐II: Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission as per its discretion, shall be summoned by them for Stage‐III (Personality Test). The number of candidates to be summoned for the Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies to be filled.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2021 Admit Card Date

The admit cards for Engineering Services will be allotted 3 weeks prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates are advised to bookmark this article for the latest updates.