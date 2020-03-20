UPSC Recruitment 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19, Check UPSC IAS/IFS Personality Test Latest Update Here

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Exam: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed UPSC IAS/IFS Personality Test 2020 due to the Corona Virus Outbreak as per media reports. All those candidates who were going to appear in UPSC IAS/IFS in March 2020 are hereby informed that the personality test now has been postponed.

The commission will release soon release the new dates along with the details on its website.i.e.upsc.gov.in, once the situation improves. UPSC IAS/IFS Personality Test 2020 was scheduled to be held from 23 March to 3 April 2020.

On the other hand, the commission has yet not release any update regarding UPSC Civil Services IAS 2020 Prelims Exam. It is expected that the commission will commence the exam on the same day decided by the commission. All candidates are hereby informed that keep their eye on the official website of UPSC for latest updates.

The commission had conducted the UPSC IAS/IFS Mains Exam 2019 from 20 to 29 September 2019 and the result for the same was announced on 15 January 2020. The online registration for UPSC IAS/IFS Recruitment 2020 was started on 12 February and closed on 3 March 2020. Candidates can check more details on the official website of UPSC.

