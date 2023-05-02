UPSC Forest Services Interview Date 2023 Out @upsc.gov.in, Check Detailed Schedule

UPSC has released the detailed interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service (Main) on its official website -upsc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

UPSC Forest Services Interview Schedule 2023: Union Public Service Commission has released the detailed interview schedule for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for the Indian Forest Services from Monday, 5 June, 2023 onwards.

It is noted that a total of 366 candidates have been shortlisted in mains exam for Indian Forest Service to take part in the interview round.

All those qualified in the Indian Forest Service Mains Exam can download the detailed interview schedule available on the official website -upsc.gov.in.

You can check it also directly with the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC Forest Services Interview Schedule 2023





It is noted that on the basis of the results of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 declared on December 23, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 from June 05, 2023.

All such candidates qualified for the interview round can check their roll number as interview date/schedule and time. Candidates should note that the reporting time for the forenoon session is 0900 Hours and for the afternoon session, it is 1300 Hours.

Interview Admit Card 2023: Update



The Commission will upload the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for all the qualified candidates shortly on its official website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can fetch your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application form.

How To Download: UPSC Forest Services Interview Schedule 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the UPSC - upsc.gov.in and the go to 'admit card' tab

Step 2: Click on the link-Interview Schedule: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 on the home page,

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the Forest Services Interview Schedule 2023 on your screen.

Step 4: Download and take the print out of it for future reference.