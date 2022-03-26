UPSC Geo Scientist Prelims Result 2022 (OUT) @upsc.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates here

UPSC Geo‐Scientist Prelims Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on its website. All those who appeared in the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2022 can download their result through the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Combined Geo‐Scientist (Preliminary) Exam 2022 was held on 20 February 2022 across the country. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims are eligible to appear in the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Examination, 2022. The result is also available on the U.P.S.C.’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 25th & 26th June 2022. The candidates may download their e‐admit cards from the Commission’s Website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Exam 2022.

How to Download UPSC Geo‐Scientist Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'upsc geoscientist 2022 prelims result' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC Geo‐Scientist Prelims Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Candidates are also informed that marks and cut‐off marks of the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Prelims) Exam 2022 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Examination, 2022 is over i.e. after the declaration of the final result of the Combined Geo‐Scientist Exam 2022. No request for change of Centre/discipline for the Combined Geo‐Scientist (Main) Exam 2022 will be entertained under any circumstances. Candidates can directly download UPSC Geo‐Scientist Prelims 2022 Result by clicking on the above link.