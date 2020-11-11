UPSC IAS Mains 2020: History Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission offers History as one of the optional subjects for the UPSC IAS Mains Exam. Check here the past 11 years’ question papers of History Optional. 

Nov 11, 2020 12:00 IST
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: History Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: History Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: History optional syllabus for UPSC IAS Mains exam is quite lengthy and diverse. If prepared well, the subject can help candidates score well in Mains GS Paper I also. An aspirant’s score in the optional subject majorly impacts the overall score of the aspirants in the Mains exam. Hence, it is essential to choose an optional subject wisely. The best way to prepare for the optional is to be well aware of the syllabus and the type of questions asked in the paper. After a thorough reading of the History optional syllabus, aspirants can refer to the previous years’ question papers. Below we have provided the past 11 years’ question papers of both Paper I and Paper-II.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for History Optional Subject

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: History Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2019

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2018

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2017

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2016

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2015

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2014

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2013

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2012

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2011

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2010

Paper I

Paper-II

UPSC IAS Mains History Optional Previous Year Papers - 2009

Paper I

Paper-II

The History optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies I. Hence, the preparation of History optional will also help in the Mains GS I exam.

History optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can practice answer writing by solving the above given previous year papers. These papers will also help the candidates to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers is 250 marks each. 

