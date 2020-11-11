UPSC IAS Mains 2020: History Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers (2019 to 2009)

UPSC: History optional syllabus for UPSC IAS Mains exam is quite lengthy and diverse. If prepared well, the subject can help candidates score well in Mains GS Paper I also. An aspirant’s score in the optional subject majorly impacts the overall score of the aspirants in the Mains exam. Hence, it is essential to choose an optional subject wisely. The best way to prepare for the optional is to be well aware of the syllabus and the type of questions asked in the paper. After a thorough reading of the History optional syllabus, aspirants can refer to the previous years’ question papers. Below we have provided the past 11 years’ question papers of both Paper I and Paper-II.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Syllabus for History Optional Subject

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: History Optional Previous Years’ Question Papers

The History optional for UPSC has a significant syllabus overlap with topics from General Studies I. Hence, the preparation of History optional will also help in the Mains GS I exam.

History optional contains two papers. Both papers have a different syllabus. Candidates can practice answer writing by solving the above given previous year papers. These papers will also help the candidates to detect the kind of questions asked from the given syllabus. The weightage of both the optional papers is 250 marks each.

