UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2020: New Exam Date To Be Announced Tomorrow @upsc.nic.in: Check Updates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued a notice on May 4 to inform the aspirants that UPSC (IAS) Prelims exam 2020 stands deferred and the new exam date will be announced on May 20, 2020. The development was seen as a response to the Union Government’s decision to extend the lockdown period until May 31st.

As per the UPSC Exam calendar, the Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 was scheduled for 31st May 2020. However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, it would be difficult to conduct the exam on a pan India basis with more than 9 lakh candidates to take the exam. In a pandemic situation, it would have been strenuous to conduct the exam on the due date.

The lockdown situation has forced many candidates to travel back to their hometown hence it had been difficult for them to commute to their exam centers. With transportation facilities in the country still at halt till May 31, the candidates stuck in different cities would need time to travel to their exam centers.

"Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 deferred in the wake of #Lockdown situation. Fresh dates to be notified in due course." quoted Union Minister Jitendra Singh on his official twitter handle.

Other than this, the Commission had also deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews for the UPSC (IAS) Exam 2019 which were scheduled between March 23 and April 3, 2020. New dates for these tests have not been released yet.

The UPSC IAS) Prelims 2020 aspirants can expect a fresh exam date announcement anytime tomorrow and the notification can be checked on their official website. It is expected that the new exam date can be decided for any date in June end as the aspirants need time to travel back to their exam centers once the admit cards are released.

