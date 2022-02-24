UPSC (IAS) 2022: Will To Turn Failure Into Success Is What Makes You A UPSC Topper- Vasu Jain's Success Story

UPSC Civil Services is not easy which has been asserted by many. Half of the aspirants fill the form and due to lack of courage, fail to attempt it. However, the ones who are focussed and by this we mean not just on studies, but also on appearing in the exam. Many candidates lose hope when they do not qualify for the CSE and choose different paths. But some of them stick to their ambitions and goals. Those are the ones who succeed. One such story is of Vasu Jain, who became an officer beating his fears and hopelessness. Check his UPSC Success Story below.

IAS Vasu Jain Success Story:

Vasu was actually a student of law. He is a graduate of Gujarat National Law University and was among the top 10 students in his field. Due to his good marks, he was entitled to get a full tuition fee waiver. He also interned as a law clerk with Justice Navin Sinha, who happened to be one of the Judges of the Supreme Court.

When asked about his inspiration behind Civil Services, Vasu told how his mother appeared for this exam during her youth but could not clear it. Vasu chose a difficult career path or a lengthy one as many would frame it. He qualified to be a lawyer at one time and started teaching as well after that when he opted to prepare for the Civil Services exam.

I have secured an All India Rank of 67 in the UPSC CSE Examination 2020.



It is not an individual's achievement. It can never be.

It is the result of the sacrifices by my parents & family; the guidance of my teachers & mentors; support from my friends. pic.twitter.com/yMTEugubzY — Vasu Jain (@vasujain_vj) September 27, 2021

Vasu says that law is omnipresent. When he sees all the famous Indian leaders, he sees they are all law graduates. This made him value this profession and choose it as well.

Moreover, he is also certain that studying law made him understand Public Administration and be prepared for various GS subjects. In an interview with a leading website, Vasu said, "I was personally more inclined was more towards civil services as opposed to judicial services. This has more to do with the execution part. I had realized this thing in college where I headed various committees. I realized that taking charge of various teams, responsibilities, getting the work done, and managing a team were things I was relatively better at. So I decided not to pursue a career in a law firm or be a litigation lawyer because civil services provide very diverse opportunities to work, as an IAS officer you work in various areas."

Vasu started preparing for UPSC Civil Services in the last year of his graduation. He followed a simple strategy of studying the basics- NCERTs. He said he relied on current affairs and followed upon them with a few articles online. He did not read many books but stuck to one in each subject. His law education helped him a lot in preparation. He said, "I did not read many books, I did not read Shankar for the environment, I did not read Nitin Singhania, I did not read Ramesh Sinha for economics. I stuck to NCERT. Read Less, Practice More!"

Vasu did not succeed in the two attempts he made in the beginning. He learnt from his mistakes though. In his first attempt, he could not even qualify the Prelims but in the second attempt, he made it to the interview only to fail. He succeeded in the third and secured AIR 67 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 and finally became an IAS officer.

