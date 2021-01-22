UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result OUT @upsc.gov.in, DAF will be available from 2 Feb, Check List of Selected Candidates for Personality Test Here

UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result OUT @upsc.gov.in. Check Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 Result, DAF Dates, Instructions and Other Details for the exam here. 

Created On: Jan 22, 2021 14:08 IST
UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result on its official website. All candidates who appeared in the UPSC IEE/ISS 2020 Exam can download the result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES/ISS 2021 was held in October 2020 across the country. The result of the candidates has been uploaded at upsc.gov.in. The candidates who have provisionally qualified in the written test are eligible for the Interview/Personality Test.

UPSC IES/ISS 2021 mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

The UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Personality Test Dates will be intimidated to the selected candidates in due course of time through the e-summon letter. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website of UPSC for latest updates. The candidates can download UPSC IES/ISS 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result?

  1. Visit the official website.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on UPSC IES/ISS 2021 flashing on the homepage.
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Candidates can enter cntrl+F+ roll number and search result.
  5. Candidates can download UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result

Candidates who are provisionally qualified for interview round are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

Moreover, the selected candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission's Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in; from 02 February 2021 to 12 February 2021 till 06:00 PM.

Candidates should note that the Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the ONLINE Detailed Application Form and submit the same ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation etc.

 

FAQ

What else documents will be required at the time of the personality test?

Candidates who are provisionally qualified for interview round are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, physical disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

What was the written test date for UPSC IES/ISS 2021?

UPSC IES/ISS 2021 was held in October 2020 across the country.

When will UPSC Release UPSC IES/ISS 2021 mark-sheet?

UPSC IES/ISS 2021 mark-sheet of candidates, who have not qualified, will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.

When UPSC will conduct UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Personality Test?

The Union Public Service Commission has not yet revealed the dates for personality test. The schedule for Personality Test will be intimidated to the selected candidates in due course of time through e-summon letter.

How can I Download UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Result?

All candidates who appeared in the UPSC IEE/ISS 2020 Exam can download the result through the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.
