UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed interview schedule for the post of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination, 2023 on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the interview for the candidates qualified in the (IES/ISS) Examination, 2023 round from December 18, 2023.



All such candidates who have to appear for the personality test round for the above exam can download the detailed interview scheduled from the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

The pdf download link for the personality test for the above posts is available on the official website.

However you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2023





The personality test for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination, 2023 will be held from December 18 to 21, 2023. Commission has uploaded the details of the personality test schedule of IES/ISS Exam, 2023 indicating their roll number, date and session of interview is given on the official website.

You can download the same after following the steps given below.

How To Download: UPSC IES ISS Interview Date 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)-upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023 interview schedule on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the detailed interview schedule in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

UPSC IES ISS 2023 Interview Timings

The personality test for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination, 2023 will be conducted from December 18 to 21, 2023 in two sessions. Candidates should note that the reporting time for the forenoon session is 0900 hours and for afternoon session, 1300 hours. Candidates can check the details of the date/time/session according to their roll number on the schedule.



Download UPSC IES ISS Schedule 2023 By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for the above posts shortly on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the Commission’s website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in after providing their login credentials.