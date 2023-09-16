UPSC Mains GS 1 Paper 2023, Download PDF

UPSC Mains 2023 GS 1 Question Paper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains exam started on September 15, 2023, at 24 centres across the country. Check and download the Mains GS question paper PDF from this article

UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started conducting the UPSC Mains Examination 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC GS question paper 2023 from the direct link that is given below. UPSC GS question paper is a useful preparation and self-assessment tool for candidates to practice and understand the trend of topics asked in the examination. Candidates who are preparing for the next cycle of the UPSC Exam must download the UPSC GS question paper as it will help in knowing the difficulty level and topic asked in the examination.

UPSC Mains GS 1 Paper 2023

The UPSC GS question paper 2023 is available for download. The UPSC GS Paper has 20 questions. The General Studies Paper 1 is one of the compulsory papers of the UPSC Mains examination. It carries a total of 250 marks. The UPSC Mains GS 1 syllabus includes topics like Indian culture, Modern Indian history, The Freedom Struggle, Post-independence consolidation, Salient features of Indian Society, Geography of the World and Society, etc. Thus, candidates can easily score high in this section if prepared well. Thus, candidates should solve the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper to revise the fundamentals and core topics important for the exam.

Download UPSC IAS GS Question Paper 2023 PDF

UPSC successfully completed the UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper on September 16, 2023. Candidates can download the GS paper from the table given below here. We have shared the UPSC GS question paper

UPSC IAS GS Question Paper Download Here

UPSC IAS Mains Exam Dates

Below we have tabulated the exam dates announced by UPSC for the IAS Mains Examination

Date(Day) Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) 15.09.2023 (Friday) Paper-I: GS No Paper 16.09.2023 (Saturday) Paper-II: General Studies-I Paper-III: General Studies-II 17.09.2023 (Sunday) Paper-IV: General Studies-III Paper-V: General Studies-IV 23.09.2023 (Saturday) Paper-A: Indian Language Paper-B: English 24.09.2023 (Sunday) Paper-VI: Optional Subject-Paper-1 Paper-VII: Optional Subject-Paper-2

