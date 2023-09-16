UPSC Mains GS 1 Paper 2023, Download PDF

UPSC Mains 2023 GS 1 Question Paper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) mains exam started on September 15, 2023, at 24 centres across the country. Check and download the Mains GS question paper PDF from this article

UPSC GS Mains Paper 2023 PDF Download
UPSC GS Mains Paper 2023 PDF Download

UPSC Mains GS 1 Question Paper 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started conducting the UPSC Mains Examination 2023. Candidates can download the UPSC GS question paper 2023 from the direct link that is given below. UPSC GS question paper is a useful preparation and self-assessment tool for candidates to practice and understand the trend of topics asked in the examination. Candidates who are preparing for the next cycle of the UPSC Exam must download the UPSC GS question paper as it will help in knowing the difficulty level and topic asked in the examination.

UPSC Mains GS 1 Paper 2023

The UPSC GS question paper 2023 is available for download. The UPSC GS Paper has 20 questions. The General Studies Paper 1 is one of the compulsory papers of the UPSC Mains examination. It carries a total of 250 marks. The UPSC Mains GS 1 syllabus includes topics like Indian culture, Modern Indian history, The Freedom Struggle, Post-independence consolidation, Salient features of Indian Society, Geography of the World and Society, etc. Thus, candidates can easily score high in this section if prepared well. Thus, candidates should solve the UPSC Mains GS 1 question paper to revise the fundamentals and core topics important for the exam.

Career Counseling

Download UPSC IAS GS Question Paper 2023 PDF

UPSC successfully completed the UPSC IAS Mains GS Paper on September 16, 2023. Candidates can download the GS paper from the table given below here. We have shared the UPSC GS question paper 

UPSC IAS GS Question Paper

Download Here

UPSC IAS Mains Exam Dates

Below we have tabulated the exam dates announced by UPSC for the IAS Mains Examination

Date(Day)

Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon)

Afternoon Session (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

15.09.2023 (Friday)

Paper-I: GS

No Paper

16.09.2023 (Saturday)

Paper-II: General Studies-I

Paper-III: General Studies-II

17.09.2023 (Sunday)

Paper-IV: General Studies-III

Paper-V: General Studies-IV

23.09.2023 (Saturday)

Paper-A: Indian Language

Paper-B: English

24.09.2023 (Sunday)

Paper-VI: Optional Subject-Paper-1

Paper-VII: Optional Subject-Paper-2

For more details click here

 

Also, Read Related Articles

UPSC IAS

UPSC Essay Paper 2023

UPSC Anthropology Books 

UPSC Agriculture Syllabus

UPSC Sociology Previous Year Papers

UPSC Anthropology Syllabus

UPSC Geography Syllabus

UPSC Ethics Syllabus

UPSC Previous Year Question Paper

UPSC History Books

UPSC IAS Syllabus

UPSC IAS Exam Pattern

UPSC IAS Cut Off

FAQ

Is there a negative marking on the UPSC Question Papers?

No, as the papers are subjective in nature there will be no negative marking

How to download the UPSC GS Question Papers?

Candidates can download the UPSC GS Question Papers from this article. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the released question paper.

What is the UPSC IAS Mains Question Paper Pattern?

The UPSC IAS Mains question paper consists of nine papers: Essay, GS 1, GS 2, GS 3, GS 4, English, Indian Language Paper and two papers from the optional subject.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next