UPSC NDA 2 2020 Cut Off Marks OUT @upsc.gov.in, Check Name & Roll Number Wise Final Marks Here

UPSC NDA 2 2020 Cut Off Marks: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA 2 2020 Cut Off Marks along with the final marks of the candidates on its website. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC NDA 2 2020 Exam can check their name and roll number wise final marks at the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

According to NDA 2 2020 cut off, the minimum qualifying mark for the written stage is 355. The NDA 2 2020 final marks have been uploaded in the form of a PDF. The PDF contains the name and roll number of the candidates, marks secured in written and SSB rounds along with the final marks. The NDA 2 2021 exam was conducted on 14 November 2021.

Earlier, the commission had announced the final result of NDA 2 2020 on 6 July 2021. Wherein, 478 candidates qualified on the basis of the results of the Written & SSB Interview. The candidates can now check their marks in written and SSB Interviews on the official website. The instructions for downloading NDA 2 2020 Final Marks are given below.

How to Download NDA 2 2020 Final Marks?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in. Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020 - Marks of Recommended Candidates’ under what's a new section. A PDF will be opened. Download NDA 2 2020 final marks and save for future reference.

NDA 2 2020 Cut Off Marks

Minimum qualifying standard/marks at the written stage (out of 900 marks) Marks secured by the last candidate in the merit order (out of 1800 marks) 355 (With at least 25% marks in each subject) 719

