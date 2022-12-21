UPSC NDA 2023 Recruitment Notification: Registration to Start Today @upsc.gov.inm Check Exam Date

Union Public Service Commission will recruit candidates through NDA Exam 2023. Check the Registration Date, Exam Date, Eligibility and Other details.

UPSC NDA 2023 Recruitment Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to start the registrations of the candidates who are interested to join the defence through the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (I) Exam 2023. UPSC NDA Application Form will be available on 21 December 2022. Female and Male candidates have to apply for UPSC NDA Exam 2023 much before 10 January 2023.

The commission will notify the details of vacancies in the notification. Previously, the commission notified 400 vacancies. The candidate is requested to wait for the UPSC NDA Notification 2023.

UPSC NDA 1 Exam for all the candidates will be held on 16 April 2023. Candidates who clear the exam will get admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st Course, and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC NDA 2023 Important Dates

UPSC NDA Events Important Dates UPSC NDA 2023 Notification Date 21 Dec 2022 Starting Date of UPSC NDA 2023 Online Application 21 Dec 2022 Last Date of UPSC NDA 2023 Online Application 10 Jan 2022 UPSC NDA 2023 Application Withdrawn Dates to be announced UPSC NDA Exam Date 2023 16 April 2023 UPSC NDA Admit Card Date 2023 March 2023

UPSC NDA 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy - The candidates should be 12th passed candidates of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy - Students should 12th passed with Physics and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA 2023 Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 15.7 years

Max Age Limit - 18.7 years

UPSC NDA 2023 Selection Method

There will be two rounds