UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021 Soon: Exam on 18 April, Check NDA NA 1 Call Letter Updates Here

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is soon expected to release the admit card of written test for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2021 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA Exam is scheduled on 18 April 2021. As per UPSC NDA Notification, UPSC NDA Admit Card will be available 3 weeks before the exam. Hence, UPSC NDA Admit Card Download Link is expected this week or next week.

The candidates should carry their UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

UPSC NDA Exam Pattern

Subject Post Code No. of Questions Marks Time Maths 01 120 300 2 Hours & 30 Minutes General Ability Test 02 150 600 2 Hours & 30 Minutes

There will Negative Marking for wrong answers marked

UPSC NDA Result 2021

The result will be published on the official website of UPSC. Selectd candidates required shall be required ro register themselves online on Directorate General of Recruiting website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates who would qualify in UPSC NDA Exam will be called for Intelligence and Personality Test conducted by Services Selection Board (SSB)

UPSC NDA NA Notification was published on 30 December 2020 for filling up 400 vacancies in Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of NDA for 147th Course and for 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing for 02 January 2022.

