UPSC NDA Hall Ticket 2022: Check Important Instructions

UPSC NDA Hall Ticket 2022: UPSC has released the admit card for NDA NA 2 Exam 2022 on its website. Candidates can read the important instructions here.

UPSC NDA Hall Ticket 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 on 04 September 2022. In order to appear for UPSC NDA 2 Exam students must download the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card. Along with the admit card, they are also required to take a printout of all the instructions provided on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in. The candidates also read these instructions below:

Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately.

Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with UPSC.

Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.

You are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card , the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator.

Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of Examination well in time for frisking.

Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. If a candidate appears at any other venue due to any reason, his candidature shall liable to be cancelled.

Please Read the “Rules/Instructions for the Examination" available in the Examination notice and "Poster containing instructions" displayed outside the Examination Hall.

Your candidature to the examination is provisional.

Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations.

Use of normal or simple wrist watches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as a communication devices or smart watch is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls.

There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate.

Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen would not be evaluated.

Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination Hall, as safe keeping of the same can not be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs one for each session for appearing at the examination with an undertaking.

Candidates should note that any omission/ mistake/ discrepancy in encoding / filling in details in the OMR answer sheet, especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue.

Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle.

Candidates are to follow "COVID-19" norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as on the premises of the Venue.

Candidates will be given 120 questions of 300 questions on Maths and 150 questions of 600 marks on the General Ability Test. The candidate will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the test.

We have provided the UPSC NDA Hall Ticket Link below in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card Link