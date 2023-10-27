UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2023 Out at upsc.gov.in: Get Direct Link To Download Here

UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2023 on its official website. Check the download link.

Commission had conducted the written test for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) on April 16, 2023. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the result available on the official website of UPSC-at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Link To Download: UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2023

The pdf of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 is available on the official website of UPSC, however you can download the result pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2023





You can download the pdf of the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the UPSC NDA final result in a new window.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download the required result and save it for future reference.

NDA NA Final Result 2023: What's Next

According to the short notice released, a total of 628 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 16th April, 2023 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence. As per the selection process, the finally selected candidates will be eligible for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

NDA and NA: Recruitment Drive

It is noted Commission had initiated the recruitment drive to fill a total of 400 seats, with 375 vacancies allocated to the National Defence Academy and 25 vacancies designated for the Naval Academy across the country. Commission had conducted the written exam on April 16th, 2023 for the same.

Candidates should note that their candidature is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the concerned official as mentioned in the notification. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given in the notification.