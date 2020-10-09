UPSC NDA Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Download NDA 2 and NA Shortlisted Candidates List for SSB Interview

UPSC NDA Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of written exam of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II) 2020, on 09 October 2020. Examinees, who have appeared in UPSC NDA Exam, can download UPSC NDA 2 Result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check the roll numbers of qualified candidates, directly, through the link below:

Qualified candidates will now appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB)Interview. In order to appear for UPSC NDA Interview 2020, they are required to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

The qualified candidates would then be allotted Selection Centres and dates of the interview on their registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so. In case of any query/Login problem, e-mail be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

The interview will be conducted by SSBs of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 145th Course and for the 107th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and for the 146th Course, and for the 108th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2021. They will be required to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the interview. The candidates must not send the Original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

It is to be noted that marksheets of all the candidates will be uploaded on UPSC website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after concluding SSB Interviews).

How to Download UPSC NDA Result 2020 ?