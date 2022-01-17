UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022: Download SSA, DPA and Other Posts Call Letter @upsconline.nic.in

UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022 has been released by Union Public Service Commission on upsconline.nic.in for Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer), Data Processing Assistant (DPA), Data Processing Assistant (DPA) and Assistant Geophysicist. Check Download Link.

UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the admit card of test for the post of Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics), Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer), Data Processing Assistant (DPA), Data Processing Assistant (DPA) and Assistant Geophysicist on upsc.gov.in. You can download UPSC Admit Card by visiting upsconline.nic.in or clicking on the UPSC ORA Admit Card Links in the table below:

UPSC ORA Admit Card Download Links

Recruitment Test Name Exam Date and Time Admit Card Links 05 Posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. (Advt. No. 12/2020, Vacancy No.20101202510) 29 January 2022 (Saturday) from 09.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M Click Here 03 Posts of Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. (Advt no. 11/2020, Vacancy No. 20091103526) 29 January 2022 (Saturday) from 02.00 P.M to 04.00 P.M Click Here 1) 116 Posts of Data Processing Assistant (DPA) in Information Technology Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. (Advt. No. 02/2021, Vacancy No. 21010212623) 2) 02 posts of Data Processing Assistant (DPA) in National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Women Safety, Ministry of Home Affairs. (Advt. No. 18/2019, Vacancy No. 19121801628) 30 January 2022 (Sunday) from 09:30 AM TO 11:30 AM Click Here 17 Posts of Assistant Geophysicist in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines. (Advt. No. 03/2020, Vacancy No. 20020304208) 30 January 2022 (Sunday) from 02.00 P.M to 04.00 P.M. Click Here

The candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring two passport size photographs for appearing in the Recruitment Test with an undertaking along with photo identity proof viz. Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter I.D. etc.

How to Download UPSC ORA Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. Click on ‘Admit Card’ Tab given at the below-left corner of the homepage It will redirect to a new page where you need to click on ‘E-Admit Cards for various Recruitment Posts’'. A new window will be opened - upsconline.nic.in. Now, click on ‘click here’ given under ‘To Download ADMIT CARD’ against each post. Read all instructions and click on 'Continue to Download Admit Card'. Enter your details such as Registration Number or Application Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Download UPSC Call Letter

UPSC ORA Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in OMR Sheets

The duration of the exam is 2 hours

All questions will be ofequal marks.

The test will be objective type questions with multiple choices of answer.

The medium of the test will be English only.

1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

It is to be noted that, the admit cards should not be downloaded by using any Download Manager or any Mobile device. In case of any discrepancy in the E-Admit card, Candidate may contact UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DHOLPUR HOUSE, SHAHJAHAN ROAD NEW DELHI- 110069 on following Telephone Numbers on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM.

.